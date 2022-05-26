St. Vincent and the Grenadines PM Begins Visit to Cuba

Ralph Gonsalves will participate in the XXI Summit of Heads of State and Government of ALBA-TCP to be held in Havana.

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed Wednesday the arrival of the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, who is making an official visit to the country until May 29.

The Cuban Foreign Ministry said that the San Vincentian leader was received by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, at the José Martí International Airport in Havana.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister stressed through a Twitter that Gonsalves' visit coincides with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and that "it will allow us to continue deepening our ties of brotherhood".

#NEW: SVG PM Dr Ralph Gonsalves urges fellow states to not attend Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles unless Cuba, Nicaragua & Venezuela are invited; adding that issues can only be discussed sensibly if there is inclusion; the Summit is set to take place in June (SVGT) pic.twitter.com/fzVda92PT3 — Kevz Politics (@KevzPolitics) May 22, 2022

The political agenda of the prime minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines includes, in addition to government activities on the establishment of such relations between the countries, initiated on May 26, 1992, a meeting with the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez.

The also Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Security, Legal Affairs and Information of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will participate in the XXI Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Bolivarian Alternative for the Peoples of Our America-People's Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP).

Ralph Gonsalves was elected Prime Minister in the 2001 general elections, and has been re-elected in the 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020 elections.



