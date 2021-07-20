Cuba Denounces Threats to Anti-Intervention Emigrants in the US

These threats are encouraged by extremist sectors in South Florida against those who promote better ties between both countries.

Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez denounced on Tuesday that threats against Cubans residing in the United States (U.S.) who promote better ties between the two countries have increased and called for these intimidating actions to stop.

In a message disseminated through the social network Twitter, the head of Cuban diplomacy blamed extremist sectors in South Florida for encouraging such aggressive behavior.

In addition, he demanded that "hostile actions against citizens of Cuban origin for promoting better ties between both nations cease," he said in his publication.

During the last few days, Cubans living in the U.S. made known that they have received threats for opposing Washington's call for military intervention against the Caribbean nation.

Previously, these sectors have also been victims of aggressions to stop the increasingly broad calls to condemn the unilateral restrictive measures of the White House and the change in the policy towards Cuba demanded from the Administration of President Joe Biden.

Preocupa el incremento de amenazas por parte de sectores extremistas de la Florida vs cubanos residentes en EEUU que se oponen a una intervención en #Cuba.



Cesen las acciones hostiles contra ciudadanos de origen cubano por promover mejores vínculos entre ambas naciones. — Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP) July 20, 2021

The case of Cuban-American professor Carlos Lazo, who advocates for the end of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade against Havana through his project Bridges of Love, is well known. The activist publicly stated that he had received threats against his life through social networks.

Cuba recently denounced that from the state of Florida, and specifically from the city of Miami, the street riots that took place in several Cuban cities on July 11 were encouraged.

Cuban authorities maintain that on that day, a hybrid warfare manual was applied to cause destabilization and promote the idea of a country without governability and the need for foreign intervention.

For this purpose, manipulated messages loaded with hate and false or taken out of context news and images were used, disseminated through social networks, hegemonic media, and Spanish-language radio stations.