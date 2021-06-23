Bridges of Love Will Walk From Miami to Washington for Cuba

The main coordinator of the Bridges of Love project, Carlos Lazo, announced today that they would walk from Miami to the U.S. capital to demand an end to the blockade against the Caribbean island.

In exclusive statements to Prensa Latina, the activist assured that they would walk the two thousand kilometers that separate both cities to reiterate to President Joe Biden that "it is time to lift the sanctions against the Cuban family."

"It is time to confront hatred and intolerance, to extend generosity and humanity to a people that, in the midst of a pandemic, resist the economic siege," said Lazo.

The Cuban-born professor informed that they would begin the tour next Sunday and conclude in Washington a week later.

"We will stop in big and small cities, we will talk with everyone, with people of any race, culture, religion, and creed about the need for an end to this obsolete and inhuman policy of the United States towards Cuba," Lazo told Prensa Latina.

The leader of Bridges of Love will carry with him the petition signed by 25,000 people urging the head of the White House to reactivate the U.S. embassy in Havana and normalize consular services.

They also request the restoration of flights from the U.S. to all Cuban provinces, eliminating restrictions that prevent U.S. citizens from visiting the island and providing unlimited remittances to Cuba.

In addition, among the proposals is the restoration of the family reunification program suspended by former President Donald Trump in 2017 and encouraging bilateral economic and trade relations and scientific and cultural exchanges between the two peoples.

With all these requests, Bridges of Love will walk to the White House "with the certainty that Biden will hear us and with the faith that we will lift the sanctions," the activist asserted.

This Wednesday, the international community voted once again in the United Nations against the hostile policy of the U.S. administration towards the island, and "we, as Cubans, Cuban-Americans, Americans and citizens of the world, have the possibility and the duty to multiply that voice," he added.

For Cubans living abroad, the #Blokade regulations are also daily obstacles.They are prevented from opening bank accounts, using certain credit cards or carring out normal transactions, just because they have Cuban nationality #UnblockCuba #PuentesDeAmor #ElMundoDiceNo pic.twitter.com/rzGorYSgg3 — Cuban Embassy in US (@EmbaCubaUS) June 23, 2021

He recalled that a year ago, during the Trump administration, Bridges of Love made a five thousand kilometers journey by bicycle to Seattle, on the West coast of the United States, with a message of peace.

Today it is Democratic President Joe Biden who occupies the Oval Office because, according to Lazo, many of our votes and our good energies went to him, convinced that his presidency would mean the end of that dark era towards Cuba; however, nothing has changed.

The current administration insists on keeping in "review" the policy towards the island. Still, in practice, the effects of all the sanctions that Trump increased are prolonged, lamented the professor in his statements to this news agency.