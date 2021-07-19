China Demands US Lift Blockade Against Cuba

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that "China firmly opposes external interference in Cuba’s internal affairs. We urge the U.S. to immediately and fully lift its embargo against Cuba."

China demanded again on Monday the lifting of the U.S. blockade against Cuba, in the aftermath of July 11 protests and amid a vast disinformation campaign promoted by foreign mainstream media.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that "China firmly opposes external interference in Cuba’s internal affairs. We urge the US to immediately and fully lift its embargo against Cuba."

The Cuban government organized mass public rallies in Havana on July 17 to reaffirm the revolution & defend socialism. Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba&President of the Republic, delivered important remarks. — Lijian Zhao 赵立坚 (@zlj517) July 19, 2021

The official also remarked that the blockade against Cuba has caused losses that surpass $144 billion during its 59 years of implementation. Also, Zhao Lijian recalled that the United Nations General Assembly has voted against the blockade consecutively for 29 years. China joins Russia in reiterated remarks urging the U.S. to respect Cuba´s sovereignty.

In addition to last week's statement, the Chinese authorities explained that "The Cuban government-organized mass public rallies in Havana on July 17 to reaffirm the revolution and defend socialism. Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, delivered important remarks."