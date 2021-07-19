Mexico Donates 800,000 Syringes to Cuba

The shipment aims to help the Caribbean nation on its mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

On Sunday, Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez expressed his gratitude to the administration of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for the 800,000 syringes donation to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

This shipment is part of an international epidemiological cooperation plan carried out by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC). This donation adds up to recent mechanical fans and vaccines’ deliveries to other countries in the region.

"The global aim should be to guarantee fair access to vaccines, medicines, and health equipment to fight the pandemic. CELAC, with the leadership of Mexico, is working to achieve this," Mexican Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard stated.

He also thanked the health cooperation offered by Cuba's Henry Reeve International Brigade that worked for over six months in Mexico DF.

Cuban health workers returned to #Cuba after assisting #Panama and #Mexico vs #COVID19. They worked hard there for months, and the thousands of people they helped will never buy the #US campaigns to discredit our medical cooperation. #CubaPorLaVida,#CubaEsSolidaridad pic.twitter.com/sPT5xO0mf5 — Cuba Embassy in NZ (@EmbacubaNZ) July 16, 2021

Cuba advances in its COVID-19 vaccination program despite the strengthening of the U.S. economic, financial, and commercial blockade, which prevents the Caribbean nation from buying medical raw materials and products. So far, health authorities have administrated 8,146,748 doses of Sovereign 02 and Abdala vaccines, which proved to have over 90 percent efficacy in clinical trials. As of July 19, the Caribbean nation had reported 281,887 COVID-19 cases and 1,905 related deaths, 61 of which were reported yesterday.