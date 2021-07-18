Venezuela's Vice President Rodriguez Ratifies Support to Cuba

She repudiated the political-communication campaign supported by the U.S. to promote acts of destabilization on the island.

On Saturday, Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez concluded an official visit to Cuba, where she ratified her country's support for the Cuban Revolution.

On Friday, she met Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel to discuss cooperation agreements and the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rodriguez delivered a message of solidarity from Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro while also rejecting the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

She repudiated the political-communication campaign supported by the U.S. to promote acts of destabilization in the Caribbean island.

This is another huge rally in Cuba *in support* of the socialist government and revolution.



It is significantly larger than the small right-wing protests -- but this march of course won't get acknowledged by the corporate media pic.twitter.com/xC9gwMCGaM — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) July 15, 2021

On his part, Diaz-Canel ratified Cuba's invariable solidarity with the Bolivarian Revolution and the willingness to strengthen cooperation ties.

In recent weeks, Cuba has experienced acts of violence carried out by some sectors which seek to subvert the internal order on the island. These groups receive support from the U.S.

"Long live the Cuban people of Cuba. A giant who resists the criminal and immoral blockade of the U.S. government. Enough of imperial aggressions," Rodriguez tweeted.