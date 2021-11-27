President Arce Joins March in Support of Stability in Bolivia

"We join the People's March in defense of our legitimate government elected at the polls. We march in defense of democracy in Bolivia," President Arce said.

Bolivia's President Luis Arce Saturday joined the "March for the Homeland" organized by Union sectors to defend stability and democracy in this Andean nation.

Carrying signs reading "Justice is not revenge", the demonstrators are heading to the Executive branch headquarters in La Paz to demand respect for the Movement Towards Socialism ( MAS-IPSP) government and the Indigenous wiphala flag.

"We join the People's March in defense of our legitimate government elected at the polls. We march in defense of democracy in Bolivia," President Arce said.

The leftist president has recently been the target of opposition strikes and attacks aimed to put an end to social and economic reforms.

"Senkata & Sacaba were massacred, there's no negotiations with split blood" - El Alto in Bolivia's 180km march to defend democracy and President Luis Arce #MarchaPorLaPatria pic.twitter.com/uSmkx9wG9T — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) November 27, 2021

Promoted by MAS-IPSP leader and former President Evo Morales, the march began last Tuesday in the Oruro department's Caracollo municipality. It plans to arrive in La Paz on Nov. 29.

The call for the mobilization came after civic groups, especially from the Santa Cruz and Potosi departments, announced an indefinite strike, including acts of destabilization similar to those recorded in 2019.

"Every hour more sisters and brothers arrive to join this peaceful and democratic mobilization that we chose in the face of the attempts of the right-wing to overthrow our Government," Morales tweeted.