Latin America Must Unite To Face Coup Threats: President Arce

He warned that the regional bourgeoisie acts in coordination with the U.S. to impose their interests on the continent.

During a meeting held on Tuesday at Brazil's Single Central Workers Union (CUT) headquarters in Sao Pablo, Bolivian President Luis Arce suggested that regional progressive governments and politicians unite to confront the destabilizing attempts of right-wing sectors.

"The challenge for the revolutionary parties is to make regional integration and cooperation a reality amidst the harassment of extremist anti-popular sectors, who seek to overthrow progressive politicians,” Arce stated and denounced the U.S. support to the 2019 coup d’état led by Jeanine Añez in his country.

"The ties of the domestic bourgeoisie with U.S. interests are stronger than ever. That union makes them speak the same language, set the same priorities, and act the same way," the Movement towards Socialism (MAS) militant added.

Arce obtained el 55,11 percent of the vote in the October 2020 elections and is currently supported by 54,6 percent of Bolivians, according to a survey developed by the Latin American Strategic Center for Geopolitics (CELAG) on November.

This is the size of a pro-MAS rally yesterday, held in a sparsely populated area of rural Bolivia (Shinahota). The opposition has never held mobilizations of this size, even in densely populated urban areas. pic.twitter.com/wMHToHVe7s — Ollie Vargas (@OVargas52) November 12, 2021

Despite this, far-right politicians called him a “dictator” and urged citizens to participate on Tuesday in anti-government rallies, which Bolivian trade unions and social movements strongly rejected.

“The violent opposition uses the concept of democracy in their way and convenience to seize with violence what our citizens have won with the MAS-led revolution,” activist Leonardo Loza said.

“The Añez regime destroyed the economy and violated the fundamental rights of our people. We will not allow that another coup attempt that recalls these actions occurs. We are going to defend our president,” Loza concluded.