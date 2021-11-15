Arce Travels to Brazil at Invitation of Trade Union Center

Bolivian President Luis Arce made a surprise trip to Brazil on Monday for a 24-hour visit at the invitation of this country's Central Única de Trabajadores (CUT), as announced Arce himself

"We traveled to Brazil to hold a meeting with our Bolivian community and attend an invitation from the sisters and brothers of the Central Única de Trabajadores @CUT_Brasil. Arce posted on Twitter Monday night, "we handed the baton of command to our jilata @LaramaDavid" (Choquehuanca).

Arce accompanied the message with photographs of the act in which he left the baton in the hands of Vice President Choquehuanca.

This is the second time Arce has visited Brazil since he assumed the Bolivian presidency in November 2020, although in neither case, he did so for a state visit.

Last December, he made a private trip to undergo a medical check-up after overcoming a kidney cancer he was diagnosed with three years earlier.

The Vice Minister of Communication, Gabriela Alcón, said that Arce would talk with Bolivians living in Brazilian territory about regional issues, but did not give details of the ruler's agenda in Brazil.

She added that Arce would return to Bolivia on Tuesday night.