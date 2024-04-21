Cuban Citizens Stranded in Haiti Continue To Return to Homeland

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday the arrival in the nation of the second and third group of Cuban nationals who were stranded in Haiti.
As part of the second group arrived at the Ignacio Agramonte International Airport in the central province of Camaguey 49 Cuban citizens and another 48 as part of the third, the ministry said.
They total 145 people out of some 260 who were in this situation in the midst of the crisis of violence that is ravaging this Caribbean nation.
The Cuban Foreign Ministry said it will continue to inform until the return operation is concluded. The service is being provided by Sunrise Airlines, with departures from Cap Haitian.
During this weekend, several flights are expected to arrive at the international airports Ignacio Agramonte (center) and Antonio Maceo Grajales, in Santiago de Cuba (east).
Cuban authorities coordinated the return of their compatriots, who initially travelled by bus from the capital Port-au-Prince to Cap-Haïtien.
About 260 nationals were stranded in Haiti due to the current wave of violence sweeping the territory, which caused the suspension of air activity, the Cuban Foreign Ministry said.