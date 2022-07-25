Creation of a LATAM Public TV Net is Proposed in TeleSUR Forum

This regional network could broadcast audiovisual productions to tell unbiased, alternative stories about the people's ongoing struggles.

On Monday, the Mexican journalist Paco Ignacio Taibo II proposed the creation of a Latin American network of public television stations to counteract the right-wing propaganda.

He expressed that the possibility of consolidating a counter-hegemonic network is very feasible given that Latin America and the Caribbean are experiencing a unique historical moment due to the configuration of various progressive governments in the region.

Taibo II was interviewed during the first program of the "Impact of teleSUR on the Scenario of Alternative and Counter-Hegemonic Communication", a virtual workshop which is taking place on the occasion of the 17th anniversary of the Caracas-based media platform.

The Mexican historian emphasized that the advance of progressivism in Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, as well as the resistance of Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba, allows him to dream of a continental interconnection of public television stations.

From this network, the Latin American and Caribbean countries could broadcast audiovisual productions to tell unbiased, alternative stories about their struggles. Taibo II made a call to rescue the memory of "our nations by strengthening three vital axes of an independent communication, namely, history, information, and culture."

Recalling his journalistic relationship with teleSUR, he mentioned that "The Ours" series produced TV programs that allowed millions of Latin Americans to know details of historical figures such as Roque Dalton (EL Salvador), Lazaro Cardenas ( Mexico), and Ernesto "Che" Guevara (Cuba).

From July 25 to 29, the teleSUR Impact workshop will broadcast its sessions starting at 11:30 (Caracas time) and will include academics and journalists who have been associated with teleSUR during these 17 years of existence.