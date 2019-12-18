Coup Leaders in Bolivia Issue Arrest Warrant for Evo Morales

Bolivia's self proclaimed authorities have issued an Arrest Warrant against President in exhile Evo Morales for the charges of terrorism and sedition.

The document signed by La Paz prosecutors Jhimmy Almanza and Richard Villaca intructs to "apprehend and lead Mr. Juan Evo Morales Ayma, before the prosecutor's offices."

The Interior Ministry under the coup administration Arturo Murillo, filed a criminal lawsuit against Morales for "promoting the violent clashes that left 35 dead and resulted in his resignation based on an audio in which Morales is supposedly heard ordering to resist and encircle the cities to overthrow the self-proclaimed "president" Jeanine Áñez. The head of the coup, who Argentine government does not recognize, had also announced an impending arrest warrant against Morales on Saturday.

Evo Morales supporters are denouncing this meassure against their leader asa lawless attempt to prevent him from returning to his country in the future.