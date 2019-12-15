De-Facto Bolivian President to Issue Arrest Warrant for Morales

"Surely in the next few days that arrest warrant will be issued because we have already made the pertinent complaints," the self-proclaimed president said.

The self-proclaimed president of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, said on Saturday that an arrest warrant could be issued for the democratically elected President, Evo Morales, in the coming days.

"If he has to come to Bolivia, he knows that he has pending accounts with the courts and that will have to be kept. Surely, in the next few days that arrest warrant will be issued because we have already made the pertinent complaints," Añez said.

The interim president also accused Morales of being "irresponsible", underlining that he "has to understand that Bolivia needs a change" and that his government should exist "to defend democracy and freedom."

Currently, the Bolivian president is in Argentina where he applied for political refugee status after being removed from power by a coup d'etat, despite legitimately winning the first round of the presidential elections .

After Morales left Bolivia in mid-November, the de-facto government claimed fraud and ordered the repression of the demonstrations against the social and labor sectors that demanded the return of the democratically elected president in the last general elections on October 20.

The massacres in Sacaba and Senkata, which left at least 20 dead, and hundreds injured, are being investigated by the United Nations as possible crimes against humanity.

In this sense, Morales revealed the existence of three studies that dismantle the myth of fraud during the elections and reveal the plot of a coup, which was sponsored by the Organization of American States (OAS).