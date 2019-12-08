Evo Morales Vows to Return to Bolivia After Right-Wing Coup

"We are not alone in Bolivia or in the world, fighting with the truth for our dignity, united by life and democracy."

The democratically elected President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, congratulated the Movement for Socialism (MAS) Party after having successfully completed its assembly, in which he endorsed its democratic vocation and presented its plan of political struggle to recover the government from the new far-right regime.

Through his Twitter account on Sunday, Morales said: "We are not alone in Bolivia or in the world, fighting with the truth for our dignity, united by life and democracy."

Morales, who received political asylum in Mexico after the coup d'etat against him, was appointed national campaign chief of the MAS-IPSP (Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples) to the national elections of 2020-2025.

From Cuba, Morales indicated by telephone to the supporters of the political institute that he will soon return to win the elections, "whether he wants to be right or not."

The Bolivian leader, who left Bolivia on November 10 to avoid a "bloodbath" when repression against his supporters intensified after the coup d'etat, asked the MAS members for unity at the end of yesterday's first extraordinary national expanded in Cochabamba ,.

“I want to tell you, sisters and brothers, for now I am temporarily out of the country. Any moment, whether I want to do it or not, whatever they say, whatever they do, I will soon be in Bolivia so that together we can face the elections and win them, as we have always done, ”Morales said.

Yesterday, the MAS carried out a national extension to assess the political situation in the face of the 2020 general elections. At the meeting, leaders from different social sectors expressed their support for Morales, whom they referred to as "their President."

The political platform urged to make responsible judgments to the de facto president, Jeanine Áñez and to make interpellations to ministers, police and military due to the coup d'etat; as well as follow-up on cases of human rights violations, demand the development of pro-courts that can guarantee clean elections.

The representative of the Single Trade Union Confederation of Rural Workers of Bolivia, Rodolfo Machaca, explained that the meeting also resolved to demand that the Plurinational Legislative Assembly accelerate the election process of the members of the electoral body in an impartial and transparent manner, with professional professionals that guarantee intercultural democracy.

He also informed that among the resolutions the social organizations related to the MAS were called to maintain the "granitic" unit for the general elections.

"The parent organizations of the Unity Pact and other national organizations, the Bolivian Workers' Central, the confederations, national federations and professional organizations should download the information to the departments to organize and strengthen the organic and political unity," he added.

"The partner and brother Evo Morales Ayma is unanimously designated as the national campaign manager of the MAS - IPSP for the 2020-2025 national elections," Machaca said.

The peasant leader said that the MAS instructed its social organizations to carry out expanded departments and demand the guarantee of the continuity of the change process.

It was specified that from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly a trial of responsibilities can be processed against the de facto president, Senator Áñez, for the more than 30 deaths that occurred during social conflicts.

In the resolution, read by Machaca, it was also mentioned as part of those responsible for those events to the government ministers, Arturo Murillo, and Defense, Fernando López; the members of the High Military Command and Bolivian Police, for the commission of crimes against humanity, genocide, torture, racism, discrimination, criminal and political persecution.

In addition, the MAS Congress called on the assembly members of the party to pass the bill of constitutional guarantees in 72 hours.