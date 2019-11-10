Live Updates: Opposition Lawmaker Jeanine Añez to Become Bolivia’s Interim President

teleSUR brings you live updates of the unfolding right-wing attempted coup against the Bolivian government of President Evo Morales

Bolivian President Evo Morales was forced to resign Sunday after senior army and police chiefs called on him to do so following weeks of right-wing unrest and violence against his Oct. 20 elections victory, in what his government has called a coup by opposition forces in the country.

Updates are in local time in Bolivia

Update 8:30 pm

Opposition Lawmaker Jeanine Añez from the Democratic Union party has stated she will assume Bolivia’s Interim Presidency. Añez assured she will call for new elections on Monday.

As the second deputy senate majority leader, the Senator is the first official in line for succession after Vice President, Senate Majority Leader and First Deputy Majority Leader resigned following Evo Morales’ decision on Sunday afternoon.

Update 8:00 pm

Update 6:30 pm

Supreme Electoral Tribunal President María Eugenia Choque Quispe was arrested on Nov. 10 after the resignation of President Evo Morales. teleSUR's correspondent on the ground Freddy Morales has reported that the Attorney General's office has issued arrest warrants for all leaders of the electoral tribunal and members of the body.

Argentinian President-elect Alberto Fernandez says "institutional breakdown in Bolivia is unacceptable."

Former President of the National Assembly and current Minister of Health Gabriela Montaño denounces that police are “illegally intending to arrest Evo Morales. We denounce this madness to the world.”

Update 6:00 pm

#Bolivia | World leaders and organizations expressed Sunday their solidarity with former Bolivian President Evo Morales under the hashtag #ElMundoconEvo (the World with Evo) and strongly condemned the right-wing coup which forced Morales to resign.

Update 5:30 pm

Former President of the National Assembly and current Minister of Health Gabriela Montaño denounces that right-wing opposition forces have ransacked Evo Morales home.

Update 5:00 p.m.

President Evo Morales and Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera have resigned amid a right-wing coup backed by the army.

Soon after the president of the Senate also quit thus breaking the Constitutional line of succession. As the country plunges into further chaos, international solidarity continues to be shared for Morales and his government.

Update 4:50 p.m.

Bolivia | #EvoMorales left El Alto for the city of Chimore in order to meet with what his cabinet after the resignation of several of his ministers and suggestions by Armed Forces chief and head of Air Force that he resign.

Update 4:20 p.m.

The head of Bolivia's Air Force has also suggested that President Evo Morales resign in order to restore peace.

Update 3:55 p.m.

The head of the Bolivian Armed Forced has advised President Evo Morales to resign in order to restore peace to the country.

Update 2:15 p.m.

The Bolivian attorney general's office issued a statement Sunday afternoon instructing “the immediate start of all the corresponding legal actions for the prosecution of all members the electoral authority TSE and other authors and participants in these alleged irregular acts” that were concluded in the OAS report issued earlier Sunday.

Update 2:20 p.m.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador celebrated Sunday the decision of President Evo Morales to call new elections in Bolivia, calling it "a triumph of democracy."

"There are always attitudes, there are authoritarian eagerness to want to resolve things with confrontation, with violence, and the best method to resolve differences is the democratic one, whatever the people decide."

Update 1:40 p.m.

Multiple senior government officials have been forced to resign following attacks on their homes and places of residence by right-wing protesters, according to local media reports.

Reports say that up to 17 forced resignations from the ruling party MAS have taken place so far, including four ministers. It also includes governors, mayors, and lawmakers. many of those who resigned have issued statements through their social media accounts or to the press indicating that their resignations came after threats were made against them and their families and they held the opposition figures leading the unrest responsible if something were to happen to them or to their families.

Update 12:05 p.m.

President Evo Morales speaks to teleSUR in an exclusive interview, explaining his decision to call for new elections while calling on the opposition respect the measures his government has taken and to respect his mandate which lasts until January next year.

Watch the full interview here:

Update 11:00 am

Former presidential candidate Carlos Mesa and right-wing opposition figure Luis Camacho say that President Evo Morales must resign and that he and his Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera should not stand for the new elections. The two opposition leaders have been denounced by the government and its supporters as inciters of the violence around the country.

Update 7:00 a.m.

Bolivian President Evo Morales said Sunday that he was calling new presidential elections after a night of major unrest and violence across the country led by the right-wing opposition.

Update 1:00 a.m.

Regional leaders and progressive organizations have issued statements and messages of support and solidarity to the government of Evo Morales amid right-wing unrest threatening the country's peace and democracy.

My full support to the president @evoespueblo in the face of this attempt to interrupt the constitutional order.



Update 12:06 a.m.

The Movement to Socialism Party (MAS) and the senate chamber repudiated the violent acts carried out by vandal groups in the country. They also called the members of the opposition to the dialogue, noting that this dialogue would have the participation of the international community and religious entities.

For his part, President Evo Morales reaffirmed that request and called again the peace and unity of the Bolivian people.



Update 11:39 p.m.

President Evo Morales denounced violent attacks by opposition groups, who burned the house of the governors in the cities of Chuquisaca and Oruro, as well as his sister’s house.

Update 10:15 p.m.

Supporters of Evo Morales in the city of El Alto are taking to the streets amid right-wing violence.

#Bolivia | In El Alto protesters show their support for the democratically elected president, #EvoMorales.



Update 9:00 p.m.

Bolivian supporters of President Evo Morales are taking to the streets to protect the country's elected government and demand peace.

#Bolivia | In El Alto, La Paz, protesters in support of President Evo Morales and against the coup attempt.

Update 7:02 p.m.

Public BoliviaTV has shut down all operations amid threats by right-wing protesters of taking over it. The channel's HQ is under siege.

Update 6:40 p.m.

President Morales is calling for talks among four political forces and said they may be accompanied by representatives of international organizations and churches.