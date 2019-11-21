Evo Denounces Set Up to Prosecute Him Internationally

The leader of the Movement to Socialism denounced in Mexico plans by the current illegitimate government to attack him in the courts.

President Evo Morales denounced the coup regime in Bolivia, headed by Jeanine Añez, for trying to create a set up with the intention of creating an international trial to discredit him, reported Prensa Latina.

In a tweet from his asylum in Mexico, the leader of Movement to Socialism said that they will appeal against judicial manipulation to imprison anti-imperialist, leftist and progressive figures, something they already did to Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula.

"Those who have to be concerned about the International Criminal Court are Añez and Murillo, for the crimes against humanity that they are committing by ordering the military to murder my sisters and brothers, trying to cover these crimes with an illegal decree," he wrote in his account @evoespueblo.

En medio de tantas mentiras y acusaciones intentan defenestrarnos. Dijeron que ya estaba en Bolivia, que soldados rusos estaban en mi país para mi llegada. Ahora me acusan con montajes como parte de esa campaña. El pueblo boliviano clama paz y diálogo #ParenLaMasacre — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 21, 2019

In the midst of so many lies and accusations, they try to oust us. They said I was already in Bolivia, that Russian soldiers were in my country for my arrival. Now they accuse me with assemblies as part of that campaign. The Bolivian people cry for peace and dialogue #ParenLaMasacre

Furthermore, he explained that 'all they want is to stop the progress of the people. As in those sister countries, in #Bolivia the truth will triumph. '

Los que tienen que estar preocupados por la Corte Penal Internacional son Añez y Murillo, por los crímenes de lesa humanidad que están cometiendo, al ordenar a los militares a asesinar a mis hermanas y hermanos, tratando de cubrir estos delitos con un decreto ilegal. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 21, 2019

Those who have to be concerned about the International Criminal Court are Añez and Murillo, for the crimes against humanity they are committing, by ordering the military to murder my sisters and brothers, trying to cover these crimes with an illegal decree.

Morales was referring in this way to statements issued by Áñez that she would file a lawsuit in The Hague against him. The lawsuit will be filed for crimes against humanity, another coup-plotter, Arturo Murillo, who usurped the position of a government minister.

The Mexican press today reflected with large photos and reports of journalists, the important demonstrations by Bolivians, mainly indigenous and peasants, who have left from El Alto and other locations, to La Paz to demand the resignation of the illegitimate government headed by Añez.