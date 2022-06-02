Costa Rican Workers Reject Bill Setting 12-hour Workdays

The Broad Front requested that labor reforms be based on scientific research, which proves the different damages that a 12-hour day causes in the workers' mental and physical health.

On Thursday, Costa Rican political and social organizations rejected the proposal to extend the workday to 12 hours and denounced it as a setback in terms of human rights.

Previously, the Legislative Assembly summoned politicians and union leaders to discuss a bill that proposes 12 hours of work for four consecutive days and three days off.

This possibility was rejected by the Broad Front (FA) vice-president Sofia Guillen, although she does not renounce to dialogue on this subject to be able to express her arguments.

She also asked lawmakers to invite women's organizations because "no one should speak on behalf of women. Neither political parties, nor unions, nor chambers should do so. They should speak for themselves about this bill's effects."

The FA leader requested that labor reforms be based on scientific research, which proves the different damages that a 12-hour day causes in the workers' mental and physical health.

The Costa Rican Trade Union and Social Unitary Block (BUSSCO) also pointed out that the bill seriously reduces multiple rights of workers, among which is the suppression of overtime pay.

"Law creation should not be based on personal experience. Much less when you belong to the richest 1 percent of the population. Bills must be based on data, rules, and principles. They should not be based on your privileged case," tweeted Diana Madrigal, a young woman who reacted to the opinions of the Labor Minister Marta Esquivel.

When trying to justify changes that clearly benefit employers, this official said that she has not had any effects on her health, although she has worked more than 12 hours a day, studied after work, and cared for her children.