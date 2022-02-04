5 Months to Get 3rd COVID Vaccine Dose in Costa Rica

An agreement made with the National Commission of Vaccination and Epidemiology has allowed getting the 3rd booster injection five months after getting the 2nd dose.

The minimum wait time between the administration of the 2nd vaccine dose and the 3rd booster injection was at least six months.

The Costa Rica Ministry of Health disclosed that it was allowed the 3rd dose to be given to people over 58 years of age, first responders, public and private education officials, besides all people over 18 years of age with a 5-month mark.

The vaccine to be used Pfizer and the vaccination process will be implemented depending on the availability of the drug, also states the Ministry.

AstraZeneca’s covid-19 vaccine soon to be in pharmacies in Costa Rica https://t.co/apSFQ3SW1z — Rico (@ricoqmedia) January 31, 2022

The Commission has also agreed that the administration of the COVID-19 vaccine should not interfere with other vaccines that can be given simultaneously.

The Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) authorities have advised people to check vaccination schedules and centers in the communities and be updated with all official communications from the health centers.