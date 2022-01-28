Costa Rica: Antivaccine Leader Jailed For Barging Into Hospital

"This incident put at risk not only the hospital's security and medical staff but also the patients themselves," the Security Ministry condemned.

On Wednesday, Costa Rican anti-vaxers led by Marco Morales violently entered the San Vicente de Paul Hospital in Heredia city. They executed this vandalism to "rescue" a child who was going to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"This incident put at risk not only the hospital's security and medical staff but also the patients themselves," the Security Ministry condemned, stressing that Morales was detained under judicial order.

During the attack, the perpetrators spat in the face of the Heredia City Public Force Director Katia Chavarria and threatened the magistrates of the Constitutional Chamber, which they consider should end compulsory vaccination in the country.

“There was no reason to adopt such violent behavior,” San Vincent de Paul Hospital Director Priscila Balmaceda assured, stressing that the medical team attending the child considered that he should be vaccinated since he suffered from chronic respiratory disease.

“The Revolution will be transfeminist or it won’t be”



Seen in the Social Sciences Campus at Universidad de Costa Rica in San José, Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/b41dIlJdgd — Radical Graffiti (@GraffitiRadical) January 23, 2022

So far, six other people have been arrested for this crime, including the child's father, who continues to refuse to vaccinate his son despite the recommendations from doctors. On Oct. 15, 2021, local anti-vax movements took to the streets of San Jose and tried to force their way into the Health Ministry, which they accused of ordering compulsory vaccination for minors, health workers, and teachers. "Costa Rica will come out of this pandemic with science, education, and the right collective actions, never with violence and conspiracy theories," the National Social Security Fund (CCSS) President Roman Macaya stated.