Costa Rica Sets Program To Seal Gender Gaps In Financial Sector

On Wednesday, the Costa Rican government, the National Women Institute (INAMU), and the Latin America Development Bank (CAF) launched a project to close gender gaps in the financial sector.

“Breaking down barriers that limit women’s participation in the financial provision is essential to achieve gender equity,” Costa Rican Vice President Epsy Campbell highlighted.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INEC), as of February 2022, the unemployment rate of Costa Rican women had exceeded that of men by 7.6 percent.

"Women’s economic participation is impacted by unpaid work, which comprises children and seniors caring and household work, to which women spend three times more time than men," the Business Alliance for Development President Alexandra Kissling explained.

"My great grandmother came from Jamaica, she was a Black Chinese who came to Costa Rica in the 1900s with eight children, one of which was my grandmother, who had to sell food."



As part of the financial inclusion project, the government will launch a pilot plan in the National, BAC Credomatic, and Saving and Loan Banks to measure the impact of the financial offers INAMU and CAF to respond to women's specific needs.

The INAMU President Marcela Guerrero said that her institution sensitized the staff of these banks to make the best use of the products designed for women.

According to the World Economic Forum 2021 Global Gender Report, Costa Rica has closed the gender gap by 78 percent and is among the 20 countries that can complete it faster.

"Thanks to the established alliances, our country will considerably advance in the awareness and policy adoption to guarantee gender equality in the next months," Campbell pointed out.