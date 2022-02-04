Costa Rica Welcomes OAS Observers To Partake In Elections

Led by Panamanian former Vice President De Saint-Malo, the expert group will assess the organization and technological equipment of this electoral process.

On Thursday, Costa Rican Vice President Epsy Campbell and Foreign Affairs Minister Rodolfo Solano welcomed the Organization of American State (OAS) electoral experts who will participate as observers at the general elections to be held on Feb. 6.

Led by Panamanian former Vice President Isabel de Saint-Malo, the OAS group will assess the organization, technological equipment, women’s political participation, and guarantees of freedom of expression in the process.

"Madam Saint-Malo, your commission has our full support to carry out these missions in our country," Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado stated.

Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) President Eugenia Zamora stressed that the electoral authorities' role limits to declare the popular will expressed at the voting and thanked the recommendations that the OAS traditionally provides to local officials after elections.



De Saint-Malo thanked the TSE for implementing the recommendations made by previous OAS electoral missions and recognized the complexity of having 25 presidential candidates in these elections. She also urged this Latin American country’s population to comply with the health protocols established to prevent COVID-19 contagions at polling stations. "By participating in other elections developed amid the pandemic, our mission has checked that avoiding disease contagions is possible,” De Saint-Malo stated. As of Jan. 4, Costa Rica had reported 715,749 coronavirus cases and 7,621 related deaths, 16 of which occurred in the last 24 hours.