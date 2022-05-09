Rodrigo Chaves Takes Office as New President of Costa Rica

Evaluating the current situation of the country, the new Costa Rican head of state alluded to the major challenges his government will have to face, such as reducing poverty, fighting crime and corruption and improving education.

The new president of Costa Rica, Rodrigo Chaves, took office this Sunday, urging unity for a “historic change”, otherwise the country could fall apart. Chaves' inauguration ceremony began this Sunday at the headquarters of Costa Rica's Legislative Assembly, where he pledged to "make a historic change”.

“The moment we are living is crucial. We are the ones called to make a historic change. That call is imposed with the strength of the voice of the people who demanded from the ballot box an enormous obligation to the entire political class of the country, which includes the three powers of the Republic", he said.

In his first speech, the President called for unity, declaring that there are no differences between the ruling party and the opposition. "If the political class fails once again, the country could fall apart", he warned.

Evaluating the current situation of the country, the new Costa Rican head of state alluded to the major challenges his government will have to face, such as reducing poverty, fighting crime and corruption and improving education.

Economist and former finance minister Rodrigo Chaves is sworn in Sunday as Costa Rica's new president for a four-year term at the hall of the Legislative Assembly in San Jose. #CostaRica #politics pic.twitter.com/VC1v7dEGTg — CGTN America (@cgtnamerica) May 8, 2022

In this way, he emphasized the need to rebuild the country, as an "urgent need for change that cannot be postponed". Chaves also stressed that the Government will fight against harassment and violence against women, and will ensure that human rights achievements are respected.

Among the authorities who attended Chavez' inauguration celebration today were the King of Spain, Felipe VI, as well as leaders of several Latin American countries. Thus, the 60-year-old economist and former World Bank (WB) official becomes the 49th president of Costa Rica for the period 2022-2026.

Also sworn in at the ceremony were the first vice president, Stephan Brunner, and the second vice president, Mary Munive.