Costa Rica Update: Candidate Villalta Invites Citizens to Vote

Twenty-one candidates are vying for the presidency. If none of them gets 40 percent of the citizen support, the two candidates with the most votes will participate in a second round on April 3.

On Sunday around 3.5 million Costa Ricans are called to participate in the 2022 general elections. Besides electing 57 lawmakers, they will designate their future president from among 25 candidates.

8:30 a.m. m. Candidate Villalta is confident in his victory. The Broad Front (FA) presidential candidate Jose Maria Villalta invited citizens to go out and vote and not stay at home. From the FA campaign center in San Jose, he expressed his confidence that the Costa Rican left will be victorious.

“I think we are going to win. I think we will give a huge surprise… I trust the work of the electoral tribunal. We are going to await the outcome of the elections with full respect for the democratic process,” he said.

7:20 a.m. Candidate Figueres casts his vote. The National Liberation Party (PLN) candidate Jose Maria Figueres voted in a school near his family's farm in La Lucha. When he left the electoral precinct, he told the citizens, "Let's decide this in a first round."

Although his party is the most traditional political organization in Costa Rica, Figueres has failed to capture more than 20 percent of electoral support, according to the latest polls. To be elected in the first round, he would need over 40 percent of the valid votes.

6:46 a.m. Citizens began going to polling stations to vote. Authorities control that Costa Ricans comply with health regulations such as the mandatory use of a mask, hand washing or application of alcohol to the hands, and keeping social distance. One of the first to vote was President Carlos Alvarado who affirmed that Costa Rica has "the strongest democracy in the world."

Background information

The electoral process in the Costa Rican territory began at 06:00 local time and will end at 18:00 with the opening of the Vote Receiving Boards (JRV). The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) indicated that 6,847 JRVs are distributed in 2,152 polling stations, where 18,000 officials will work for the normal development of the elections.

The first official results are expected to be issued at 8:45 pm (local time). Since early Saturday morning, over 50,000 Costa Ricans residing abroad began to vote in 80 pooling stations, arranged in 42 countries, among which are Jakarta, Indonesia, and Australia.

The TSE President Eugenia Zamora mentioned that the presence of 21 presidential candidates is unprecedented in the country's history. If none of them gets 40 percent of the votes, the two presidential candidates with the most votes will participate in a second round of elections on April 3. The winner will assume the Costa Rican presidency on May 8.

Unlike most Central American countries, Costa Rica has enjoyed democratic stability, absence of armed conflicts, and dictatorships since 1919. Satisfaction with its political system has been a characteristic of several generations.

Currently, however, the polls show that 31.8 percent of Costa Ricans have not yet decided who to vote for and the majority of citizens distrust their political class and fear losing the political system built over the last century.

“The uncertainty about the relationship between the state model and the society model divides a lot. We face a choice between a model with less State participation and a model where the State plays an important role. We face the election with very large fractures within our vision of society... This generates anxiety, fear, and uncertainty,” Carlos Cascante, a professor at the National University of Costa Rica, told Radio France International.