Costa Rican Presidential Candidates To Debate Policy Proposals

On Tuesday, Costa Rican presidential candidates Jose Figueres, Lineth Saborio, Fabricio Alvarado, Jose Villalta, Rodrigo Chaves, Eliecer Feinzaig, and Welmer Ramos will discuss their government proposals in a debate sponsored by the Radio Monumental outlet ahead of the Feb. 6 general elections.

The event will comprise political analysis, questions about national concerns, and space for candidates to debate among themselves. It will start at 10:45 a.m and be streamed online on the Facebook website of the Radio Monumental outlet and Costa Rica's Latin University, which will host the debate.

“We feel a profound responsibility to contribute that citizens know the ideas, proposals, and solutions that the people who aspire to govern us put forward,” Latin University Rector Rosa Monge stated.

Although 25 candidates seek to reach the Presidency, only four politicians have the best chance of doing so, according to the latest voting intention poll from the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the National Public University.

Figueres, the candidate of the National Freedom Party (PLN), is an industrial engineer, politician, and international consultant who served as Foreign Trade Minister from 1986 to 1988, Agriculture and Livestock Minister during President Oscar Arias’ administration (1986-1990), and President of the Republic from 1994 to 1998.



The Figueres administration was controversial given that he implemented several policies that responded to the U.S. interests in the region, like the liberalization of banks and the closure of the State-owned National Railways Institute. Saborio, the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC) candidate, is a sociologist, criminologist, and lawyer who served as director of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) and as First Vice President, Presidency, and Economy Minister during President Abel Pacheco’s administration (2002-2006). "I will put the human being back at the center of the agendas of institutions and public policies, recover our country’s middle class, overcome citizen insecurity, generate more and better opportunities for all, and govern with transparency," she promised. The journalist and New Republic Party (PNR) candidate Alvarado served as a lawmaker during the 2014-2018 term. His political agenda upholds ultra-conservative positions on social issues such as opposing the legalization of cannabis, same-sex unions, abortion, and in vitro fertilization. Lawyer and environmentalist Villalta, the Board Front (FA) party candidate, served as a lawmaker during the 2010-2014 and 2018-2022 terms and was the third-most-voted candidate in Costa Rica’s 2014 presidential election with a margin of over 15-percent support. "I do not come to work for elite groups who accumulate their profits through injustice and corruption, but for our people," he stated, recalling that his political agenda promotes sustainable economic growth and social inclusion of historically discriminated groups, such as the LGTBI people.