Former President Figueres Leads Vote Intentions in Costa Rica

Nearly 3.5 million Costa Ricans are called on February 6 to elect the president, two vice presidents and 57 legislators to the Legislative Assembly, who will hold office in the 2022-2026 period.

Former Costa Rican President Jose Maria Figueres (1994-1998) on Wednesday leads vote intention for the February 6 general elections, and he is in a technical tie with presidential candidate Lineth Saborio.

Figueres, of the National Liberation Party and with 17 percent of votes, leads the preferences of Costa Rican voters, according to a poll conducted by the Center for Research and Political Studies of the University of Costa Rica (CIEP-UCR), published by Universidad weekly this Wednesday.

From January 27 to February 1, the CIEP-UCR interviewed via cell phone 1,026 Costa Ricans, of the total population, five days before the Sunday election date, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Costa Rica votes in general elections on Sunday, February 6, but who's leading polls isn't really the story.



The key stat? The 41% of voters who remain undecided, including 25% who say they will make their choice in the ballot box on election day.



More: https://t.co/ZZcHItxEPk — Americas Society/Council of the Americas (@ASCOA) January 31, 2022

According to those results, Saborio, a Social Christian Unity Party candidate, is second with 12.9 percent and therefore is in a technical tie with Figueres.

Evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado of the New Republic Party and with 10.3 percent, is third.

Behind these three candidates are Rodrigo Chaves, of the Social Democratic Party with 8.2 percent; Jose Maria Villalta, of the Frente Amplio party (Broad Front Party) with 7.5 percent of vote intention; and Eliecer Feinzaig, of the Liberal Progressive Party with 5.7 percent.

