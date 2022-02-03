50,833 Costa Ricans Residing Abroad To Vote In Feb. 6 Elections

The polling station in Canberra, Australia, will be the first to open on Saturday at 04:00 because of the time difference.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) announced that 50,833 Costa Ricans residing abroad will cast their votes for Feb. 6 general elections in 80 polling stations enabled in 42 countries.

"Besides revitalizing our democracy, the voting abroad contributes to strengthening our national identity," Foreign Affairs Minister Solano Quiros stated. The polling station in Canberra, Australia, will be the first to open on Saturday at 04:00 because of the time difference.

The United States has the largest number of people registered to vote, with 35,517 Costa Ricans who will attend polling stations in Chicago, New York, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, and Los Angeles.

Costa Rica’s Consul to Los Angeles Mabel Segura assured that embassy authorities will ensure the fulfillment of the health protocols to avoid COVID-19 contagions in polling stations and that all conditions are created to count ballots once the elections conclude.



According to a survey conducted by the Opol Consultores firm, former President Jose Figueres is likely to be reelected with an 18,7 percent of approval. The New Republic Party (PNR) candidate Fabricio Alvarado ranks second in the voting intention with 16,9 percent of the ballots, and the Social Christian Unity Party (PUSC) candidate Lineth Saborio follows him with a 14,9 percent support.

Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate Rodrigo Chaves is likely to have a 7,3 percent approval, and the Broad Front (FA) militant Jose Villalta will get about 4,2 percent of the ballots. Since all presidential candidates are far from obtaining the 40 percent approval in the first round, it will be necessary to go on a second round in April. "This scenario corroborates the existence of the great uncertainty of the electorate and the high volatility of electoral preferences. These two factors put Costa Rican society before an indefinite political scenario," the Center for Research and Political Studies (CIEP) of the University of Costa Rica considered.