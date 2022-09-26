Colombia-Venezuela Border Opens After Seven Years of Closure

During the official ceremony, citizens of both countries expressed their happiness for the reestablishment of diplomatic relations.

On Monday, Colombia and Venezuela officially reopened their common land border through a ceremony that included Colombian President Gustavo Petro and the governor of the Venezuelan state of Tachira Freddy Bernal.

The Venezuelan delegation was also made up of Transport Minister Ramon Velasquez, Industry Minister Hipolito Abreu, and Finance Superintendent Jose Cabello.

The ceremony, which began with the interpretation of the national anthems, was carried out on the Simon Bolivar bridge, through which the first cargo trucks passed in both directions.

During the event, citizens of both countries expressed their happiness for the reestablishment of diplomatic relations. From the Venezuelan side, people launched balloons into the air with the colors of the flag of both countries, while shouts and applause were heard.

Colombian and Venezuelan people express their joy at the opening of the border between both countries. They define it as a "new beginning" and extend their gratitude to Presidents Gustavo Petro and Nicolas Maduro for this decision.#Colombia #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/Vbb6w4jMg3 — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) September 26, 2022

Petro and the Bolivarian officials witnessed the passage of the first Venezuelan truck that crossed the border loaded with 32 tons of iron to the Colombian side. This vehicle was adorned with yellow, blue and red balloons.

"That what will cross the border be for the prosperity of the people," said the Colombian president a little before the truck slowly crossed the Bolivar bridge honking its horn.

"Today is a historic day for the country, for the region, for South America," Petro said while Colombians and Venezuelans shouting "Viva" continued to witness the passing of trucks.