Venezuela Rejects Biased, Unfounded Report on Human Rights

The document lacks objectivity and methodological rigor since it was prepared as part of the U.S. strategy of "regime change".

On Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Ministry categorically rejected the statements made by the International Fact Finding Mission (IFFM), which presented a report on alleged irregularities to the United Nations Human Rights Council (OHCHR).

Using alleged "data" from local informants, the IFFM President Marta Valiñas attributes human rights violations to the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) and the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM). Venezuela, however, denounced that the analysis and conclusions emanating from those informants constitute "slander."

"We categorically reject the alleged report in substance and form," the Venezuelan ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Hector Constant, said, assuring that the IFFM has built a fictitious narrative about what is actually happening in his country.

The Bolivarian diplomat recalled that the alleged discoveries of the International Mission were presented to the press six days before they were formally handed over to the OHCHR. This politically motivated action allowed transnational mainstream media to generate a smear campaign against Venezuela with "high-sounding headlines."

UN human rights expert @AlenaDouhan called on the US gov't to lift sanctions against Venezuela or at least grant export licenses for medical supplies.



The country is in urgent need of acquiring spare parts to repair electron microscopes. https://t.co/8THEh1wqDw pic.twitter.com/mJFDri834Z — venezuelanalysis.com (@venanalysis) September 25, 2022

Through a statement released on Monday, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry highlighted that the IFFM report constitute "a clear example of double standards, the selectivity and the politicized use of human rights as a tool to undermine the sovereignty of those States that do not submit to the designs of hegemonic control longed for by some powers."

The report lacks objectivity and methodological rigor since it was prepared with the aim of "continuing to attack the Venezuelan institutions, as part of the criminal strategy of 'regime change' promoted by the United States, with the complicity of its satellite governments in the world."

"The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela is a democratic and social state, a state of law and justice, which assumes the promotion, respect, and protection of human rights as a higher value of its legal system and of the actions of its institutions, in full accordance with its international commitments in this matter," the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry added.

