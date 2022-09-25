Venezuela Monomeros: Leading Fertilizer Company for Colombia

The Venezuelan government said on Sunday that Barranquilla-based petrochemical company Monómeros would become the leading fertilizer supply company in the Colombian market, Oil Minister Tareck El Aissami said.

"Images of the unloading of the first shipment of urea to our company Monómeros S.A. Soon we will be, once again, the first fertilizer supply industry for the Colombian countryside producers!" the official wrote in a Twitter message.

On September 19, Gustavo Petro's administration returned control of Monómeros to Nicolás Maduro's government following the signing of an agreement between the two countries.

In 2019, amid a political crisis, the Government of Iván Duque (2018-2022) handed over control of Monómeros to the opposition Juan Guaidó, who had been in "power" for three years.

After retaking guardianship, Maduro's administration denounced that it received this company with a devastated infrastructure.

For this reason, he requested Colombia to initiate an investigation for the robbery of the company Monómeros and also expects the arrest of the citizens linked to that case who are in that nation.

In another message, the official added that the reconstruction and total recovery of the company have already begun to restore commercialization and boost the Colombian agricultural sector.