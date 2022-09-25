Venezuela Joins Mexico’s Initiative for Ceasefire in Ukraine

The Government of Nicolás Maduro subscribed to the negotiating table formulated by Mexico to put an end to tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a conflict that has been active for seven months since February 24.

The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosa, assured that his country adheres to the peace proposal designed by the Government of Mexico and which was presented on September 23 before the General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

A day earlier, the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador suggested to the United Nations (UN) to set up a special peace committee to accelerate negotiations between Moscow and Kiev to put an end, as soon as possible, to the clashes in Eastern Europe that have brought with them a series of economic and humanitarian consequences.

"Humanity will not survive a world war. It is in no one's interest to have an escalation of war anywhere in the world [...] Therefore, we subscribe to the proposal of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador advocating the creation of an international commission to facilitate sovereign dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, and we are at your disposal to facilitate its conditions," said the Venezuelan Minister Carlos Rafael Faría Tortosa in reading the letter sent by President Nicolás Maudro during the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Caracas also made clear its rejection of all military provocations and interfering economic sanctions directed at Russia. It also condemned the "hate campaigns" promoted by the West against the Russian people.