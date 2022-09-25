Venezuela Supports Mediation Committee for Ukrainian Crisis

"Humanity will not survive a world war. Therefore an escalation of war in any part of the world is in no one's interest," President Maduro said.

On Saturday, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro backed the Mexican proposal to create a "Mediation Committee" to promote the end of the Ukrainian conflict.

"We reject all the military provocations and interfering economic sanctions that have been taken against Russia, as well as the hate campaign unleashed to the detriment of the Slavic people, considering that these actions, far from adding to peace, fuel the fire of war" , Maduro said in a letter read by Foreign Minister Carlos Faria at the United Nations General Assembly.

"We subscribe to the proposal... that calls for the creation of an international committee to facilitate the sovereign dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, and we make ourselves available to facilitate its conditions," he added, calling on world leaders to prioritize "the reestablishment of the diplomatic path and political dialogue over military confrontation".

"Humanity will not survive a world war. Therefore an escalation of war in any part of the world is in no one's interest... in the eyes of my country, there are no good wars or bad wars," Maduro stressed.

#Lavrov hits a raw nerve, relations between the Anglo-Americans and #Europe. "For the Anglo-Saxons, who have completely subjugated Europe, #Ukraine is only expendable in the fight against #Russia". pic.twitter.com/Ujv3NdECHF — tim anderson (@timand2037) September 25, 2022

Besides recalling that Venezuela is a victim of 913 economic sanctions, Maduro took the opportunity to ask for an end to all arbitrary sanctions against countries such as Nicaragua, Cuba, Iran, and Russia.

The Bolivarian leader said that the planet is on the verge of a crisis that could be the last one for humanity. He asked the Western leaders if they are deaf or if they can bet on an "ethical change in favor of building a new world without colonized or colonizers."

Maduro demanded that the United States and its allies accept the transformation of the international order prompted by the rise of countries such as China, Russia, India, Iran or Turkey because "there is no time for arrogance, confrontations, and useless skirmishes."