Venezuelan Airline Receives Authorization to Fly to Colombia

Flights between Caracas and Bogota were suspended since March 2020 as a precautionary measure to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Venezuelan airline Turpial Airlines received authorization from Colombia's Civil Aeronautics to activate its air connection to Bogota as of September 26, said the ambassador of the Neo-Granadian nation in Caracas, Armando Benedetti.

"Great news! Venezuelan airline Turpial Airlines has just received authorization from Colombia's Civil Aeronautics to land in Bogota next Monday, September 26, from Caracas. The first of 27 flights scheduled until December 30. Not long to go!", detailed the official in a message on his Twitter account.

¡Gran noticia! La aerolínea venezolana Turpial Airlines acaba de recibir autorización de @AerocivilCol para aterrizar en Bogotá el próximo lunes 26 de septiembre, proveniente de Caracas. El primero de 27 vuelos previstos hasta el 30 de diciembre. ¡Falta poco! @InacVzla. — Armando Benedetti (@AABenedetti) September 25, 2022

Venezuela and Colombia are planning to reestablish their air connection as from September 26th within the framework of the agreements reached for the normalization of bilateral relations.

Likewise, next Monday, the opening of the more than 2,200 kilometers of common border, terrestrial and fluvial, which have remained closed since 2015, is expected to be officially generated. Authorities of both countries are currently exchanging at different border points.

However, on Friday, Benedetti also informed that the airline of Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos S.A. (Conviasa) will not fly to Colombia due to the sanctions against it still in place.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) published on February 7, 2020 a measure that sanctions any transaction between U.S. citizens and companies with the Venezuelan airline company.

This measure was added to the one that had been published in August 2019, preventing any Conviasa aircraft from traveling to the United States.