Colombia: Strike Committee Calls For New Protests Against Duque

The Duque administration postponed the signing of an agreement that would end demonstrations.

Colombia's National Strike Committee (CPN) called for new demonstrations on Wednesday and Friday to pressure President Ivan Duque to continue negotiations.

"Friday will mark one month of the social outbreak. Let's take to the streets to demand that Duque stop delaying dialogue... and respond to the people's demands," the Central Union of Workers (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said.

During the new strike days, Colombians will hold cultural events, pot-banging, and other peaceful actions.

Although the Committee reached a pre-agreement with the government to advance negotiations, Duque administration's representatives postponed until Thursday the signing of an agreement that would end protests.

Besides demanding an end to the militarization of the streets and police brutality, citizens want the resignation of Defense Minister Diego Molano, greater speed in the vaccination process, and social reforms to help Colombia rise from the economic crisis. "Duque does not want dialogue, but to hold other countries responsible for the crisis he has unleashed in Colombia. He is spewing hate and making speculations that do not contribute to the dialogue that our nation needs," human rights defender Jose Canseco tweeted. Since the start of the protests on April 28, the NGO Temblores has registered 3,155 acts of police brutality and 43 homicides committed by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) agents.