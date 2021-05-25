Colombia: Uribe Fans Call For March To Discredit Mass Protests

The far-right march came one day after a national survey revealed that 73 percent of Colombians have an unfavorable opinion of Alvaro Uribe.

Business groups and political organizations linked to ex-President Alvaro Uribe on Tuesday called for a "March of Silence" in an attempt to downplay the Colombian workers' national strike.

Uribe's supporters took over the Bulevar del Rio in Cali to demand an end to the one-month-long protests against President Ivan Duque.

According to the Colombian elites, thousands of citizens who are in the streets demanding an end to police brutality are nothing more than "terrorists and vandals." This has been the discourse the mainstream media has maintained to justify the excessive use of force by the police.

"We demand that the vandals withdraw the blockades so that they can reach an agreement with authorities," the March of Silence organizers said.

Thousands protested in Medellín, in opposition to police violence and the privatization of healthcare in Colombia. Police murdered a protester, shooting him with live rounds during confrontations near the end of the demonstration.

The far-right march came one day after a national survey revealed Uribe's exponential drop in popularity. According to Invamer Poll, 73 percent of Colombians have an unfavorable opinion of the former president. This company conducted surveys before, during, and after the protests unleashed on April 28. Before the social outbreak, 75 percent disapproved of Duque's work as head of state. From April 28 until May 3, the day Duque withdrew the controversial tax reform that unleashed social anger, the disapproval of his administration increased by 1 percent.