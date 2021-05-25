Rejection to Duque Rises To Unprecedented Highs in Colombia

According to the poll, Duque has reached a 76 percent disapproval rate amid widespread turmoil for almost a month, marked by police brutality, disappearances of demonstrators, and human rights violations.

Ivan Duque has become the most unpopular president in Colombia's history, the latest survey by Invamer pollster revealed on Tuesday.

Niegan ingreso a Colombia de integrante de Misión humanitaria de solidaridad y observación de los derechos humanos Juan Grabois, en medio de denuncias de violación a derechos Humanos en las manifestaciones que se están desarrollando. @telesurtv pic.twitter.com/C8eSMfuM2K — Hernán Tobar (@TobarteleSUR) May 25, 2021

"Juan Grabois, member of the Humanitarian Mission of Solidarity and Observation of Human Rights, is denied entry to Colombia, amidst allegations of human rights violations in the demonstrations that are taking place."

The figures surpass those of former President Andres Pastrana, who reached 74 percent after failing to dialogue with the insurgency during his term from 1999 to 2000. Moreover, Duque's popularity in May plummeted compared to February, when the president was rejected by 59 percent of those surveyed.

The poll analyzed, in particular, the reaction to the national strike, including the days before the social unrest in urban areas. Along with Duque, former vice-president and current chancellor Martha Lucía Ramírez also dropped in popular support from 40 percent of rejection in February to 59 percent of disapproval in May.