Colombians Rekindle Their National Strike Amid State Terrorism

Colombians continue to take to the streets to demand the resignation of President Ivan Duque despite extreme expressions of police brutality.

The marches began mid-morning in Bogota, Barranquilla, Bucaramanga, and Cali with chants, music, and white flags. The country's main avenues also were filled with car caravans carrying Colombian flags.

In the capital city, protesters took to the streets with signs reading, "No more taxes," "Health and education," and "They are starving us to death." Meanwhile, thousands marched through Barranquilla wearing jerseys of the national soccer team.

These new demonstrations come amid an increase in police brutality in the capital Bogota, where authorities confirmed that 72 civilians and 19 police officers were injured overnight Tuesday.

For the eighth consecutive day, the Colombian people continue to demand the end of Duque's neoliberal administration, the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) dismantling, and greater speed in the vaccination campaign.

On Wednesday, Duque agreed to listen to the protesters and launched a national dialogue schedule. "The President is panicking because of the consequences of the stupidities he has committed, the tragic results of police brutality, and the destruction caused by the lawlessness that he inspired," journalist Gustavo Castro said. "Not even his resignation can compensate Colombia for the damage, tears, and blood caused by Duque's lies and insane audacity, which led him to believe he was an emperor," he added. The Ombudsman's Office stated that police brutality has left at least 19 dead in the country since April 28. The Defense Ministry also counts over 800 people wounded and hundreds of establishments destroyed. The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ), however, claims that there have been 31 murders during the protests.