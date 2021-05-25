Massacre of Young People Reported in Valle Del Cauca, Colombia

It is the 39th massacre that has occurred in the South American nation so far this year.

The Instituto de Estudios para el Desarrollo y la Paz (Indepaz), of Colombia, denounced on Tuesday the murder of four young people in the municipality of Tuluá, located in the central area of the department of Valle del Cauca.

In what is considered the 39th massacre perpetrated so far this year in that South American nation, two lifeless bodies were found this Monday in the sector known as Los Caímos and two others in the Portales del Río neighborhood.

According to a local radio station, the territorial headquarters of the National Institute of Legal Medicine informed that during the last hours, three of the victims were identified: Jesús David Vallejo (20 years old), Pablo Esteban Riega Vinasco (16), and Óscar Iván Restrepo Acosta (19).

According to information released by Indepaz, the young men were from La Marina and had left on Sunday for the urban area.

Their bodies show wounds caused by sharp weapons. Two of them had been reported missing.

The experts are still working to determine the identity of the fourth victim, while the police are trying to find out the circumstances in which the crime occurred and the motives of the perpetrators.

On Monday afternoon, two individuals were captured in the vicinity of the San Francisco urbanization. According to a police officer, Major Mauricio Molina, these detainees are allegedly related to crime and a case of disappearance reported in La Marina.

Although the Secretary of Government of the municipality, Jorge Alexander Gallego Chávez, urged the community not to speculate and not to link the victims as actors of the national strike demonstrations, residents in the area denounce the appearance of threatening pamphlets against those blocking the roads, coming from the illegal armed group known as Águilas Negras (Black Eagles).

The presence of the Autodefensas Gaitanistas de Colombia (AGC), as well as residual groups of the Fuerzas Armadas Revolucionarias de Colombia-Ejército del Pueblo (FARC-EP), has also been reported in the area.

The violent situation in the area forced the Ombudsman's Office to issue early warnings AT-028 of 2019 and AT-046 of 2020. Tuluá reports 45 people were killed during this year.