Colombia: Strike Committee Accuses Duque Of Delaying Agreement

On thursday, Duque announced the purchase of "emergency" ammunition to keep repressing the protests in which at least 43 people have died due to police brutality.

Colombia's National Strike Committee on Friday accused President Ivan Duque of delaying the negotiations that will put an end to the anti-government protests unleashed in the country on April 28.

"On Thursday night, Duque should have confirmed that his administration would guarantee the right to peaceful protest in the country. However, he did not fulfill his promise," Unitary Workers' Central (CUT) President Francisco Maltes said.

"The government refuses to accept that it is the main responsible for the crisis the country is facing," he added and informed that the Committee hopes to reach definitive agreements during a meeting to be held in Bogota on Sunday.

The Committee called for a new day of protests against Duque this Friday, one month after the social outbreak. Protesters will demand an end to human rights violations by security forces.

The neoliberal fascist state in Colombia has murdered 19 protestors as the Colombian people continue to protest against rising poverty, inequality, and state violence. Solidarity to the people of Colombia. pic.twitter.com/SjflRiR782 — Ryan Knight ☭ (@ProudSocialist) May 4, 2021

"Colombia marks one month of resistance. We will continue in the streets protesting in honor of the people killed and disappeared by the Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD)," Indigenous leader Marta Peralta tweeted. "The Uribism gave orders to murder, rape, and gouge out the eyes of civilians marching peacefully through the streets of Colombia. The people want peace, Duque wants war," human rights defender Maria Masil said. While the Strike Committee tries to reach an agreement with the government to end the social crisis, Duque announced the purchase of "emergency" ammunition to keep repressing the protests in which at least 43 people have died due to police brutality.