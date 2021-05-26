Rights Body Looks at Violence Against Demonstrators in Colombia

The Human Rights Mission has a delegation of 20 people after Colombian authorities prevented several members from entering the country.

The International Mission of Solidarity and Observation of Human Rights (HR) offered this Wednesday a press conference where they stated that they will work to make visible the events in Colombia within the framework of the National Strike, despite the fact that part of their delegation has been prevented from entering the South American country.

"This has become a national scandal, we never imagined that a Human Rights Mission would be returned to the country to prevent crimes that we consider State crimes from being known at an international level", indicated the spokespersons of the Mission.

Likewise, the International Mission expressed that one of its objectives in Colombia is to provide accompaniment and solidarity to the popular sectors, "we are going to address denunciations of disappearances and attacks against indigenous, student and union leaders", they added.

"This has become a national scandal, we never imagined that a Human Rights Mission would be returned to the country to prevent crimes that we consider State crimes from being known at an international level", indicated the spokespersons of the Mission.

Likewise, the International Mission expressed that one of its objectives in Colombia is to provide accompaniment and solidarity to the popular sectors, "we are going to address denunciations of disappearances and attacks against indigenous, student and union leaders", they added.

"We are categorical and we affirm that whatever happens to us, the actors of the maneuver are responsible", pointed out the International Human Rights Mission.

For his part, Juan Grabois, one of the members of the International Mission who was attacked by the Migration authorities in Bogota, thanked the solidarity expressed by several human rights organizations.

"We ask the Colombian and Argentine authorities to watch over the physical integrity of our Mission", said Grabois in a video from Lima, capital of Peru.