Colombia To Purchase 'Emergency' Weapons To Quell Protests

The Duque administration will purchase the ammunition from Brazil's CONDOR Industry, whose director is an arms dealer very close to President Jair Bolsonaro.

Senator Ivan Cepeda on Wednesday denounced that Colombia's President Ivan Duque will urgently buy new tear gas cartridges and grenades in Brazil to crackdown on protesters.

"Duque says he wants to negotiate, but he is planning to purchase ammunition from the Brazilian CONDOR Chemical Industry company to continue massacring the Colombian people," Cepeda highlighted.

On Wednesday, the National Police's Administrative and Financial Directorate signed a contract with the Brazilian company, whose director is an arms dealer very close to the far-right President Jair Bolsonaro.

The purchase includes 20,000 triple-charge tear gas cartridges, 100,000 long-range tear gas cartridges, 11,800 triple-charge tear gas grenades, and 7,600 high-emission tear gas grenades.

While the Colombian government is bent on repressing protests and allocating resources to kill and injure protesters, it does nothing to stop the systematic killings of indigenous people. On Tuesday, two men who were herbal medicine sellers were killed in the Santiago Municipality, Putumayo Department, at 17h00 local time. The victims are 39-year-old Carlos Tandioy and 22-year-old Wilson Mavisoy. A third young man, 23-year-old David Mavisoy, was also shot and is in critical condition at a medical center in Medellin. "We reject this cruel murder. We urge Colombia's Indigenous organizations to denounce before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) the latest crimes that have caused pain in our Indigenous territories," the Inga People of Santiago stated.