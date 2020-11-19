Colombia Goes on Strike to Demand an End to Violence

Peace and protection for social leaders is also demanded, as well as the negotiation that seeks to increase the minimum wage and the withdrawal of bill 010.

A new day of national mobilization Thursday will take place, "for life, democracy and the negotiation of the emergency plan," led by unions, workers' centers, students, farmers, and other social sectors.

The new day of the National Strike comes one year after the mobilizations of November 21, 2019, in which hundreds of Colombians took to the streets, demanding the right to life, the defense of social leaders and territory, among other issues.

Protection for social leaders is again demanded, as well as the negotiation that seeks to increase the minimum wage and the withdrawal of bill 010.

In Bogota, one of the gathering points will be the National Park, where members of the Colombian Federation of Education Workers (Fecode) will meet as of 9h00 am local time.

#Colombia | The number of social leaders' assassinations has climbed to 251 so far this year.https://t.co/6Owp9bnc4A — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) November 11, 2020

As of 9h00, university students will meet at the Universidad EAN. Then, they will leave to the Pedagogical University, where more students will join them. The Revolutionary Alternative Force of the Common (FARC) also confirmed that it will join the National Strike with a march that will start in South Portal, in Bogota, to the Machin monument, in Bolivar city. The final point of the different mobilizations in the capital will be the Bolivar Square, where spokesmen and women of the National Strike Committee will intervene to expose the list of petitions to the government.