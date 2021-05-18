Colombia: Protesters Set Up New Humanitarian Corridor In Cauca

Indigenous peoples' organizations are committed to facilitating the unblocking of the Panamerican Highway from Thursday to Sunday.

Colombia's National Strike Committee on Monday informed it will open a new humanitarian corridor in the Cauca Department to allow the passage of food, fuel, and medical supplies for hospitals in Popayan.

The humanitarian corridor will be in effect from Thursday at 6h00 local time until Sunday at 6h00, according to the Regional Indigenous Council of Cauca (CRIC) Spokesperson Jorge Sanchez.

"We want to protect the rights and lives of the Cauca's residents. We hope that the government will value this effort, and maintain the dialogue with the protesters' representatives," the Indigenous leader said.

"Dialogue is the only way to solve social problems affecting the Colombian people. The humanitarian corridor shows protesters care more about the people than the government itself," he added.

Another day of large anti government protests in #colombia. The protesters say cancellation of tax proposals not enough & want measures that will tackle “roots” of inequality. Also want gov to show it is “truly concerned” about killings of social leaders & protesters. pic.twitter.com/6uwKveuh2a — manuel rueda (@ruedareport) May 12, 2021

Popayan's mayor Juan Lopez thanked protesters for unblocking the Panamerican highway so "that citizens can stock up during such difficult times." This is the third humanitarian corridor to be enabled in the department during the protests unleashed against President Ivan Duque on April 28. Citizens remain in the streets demanding the resignation of Defense Minister Diego Molano, who accused a group of Popayan's young social leaders of being vandals and dissidents of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Popayan has been a scenario of violent clashes between the Mobile Anti-riot Squadron (ESMAD) members and citizens. On May 12, a minor was raped by four police officers amid the protests. She committed suicide one day later.