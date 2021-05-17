Colombia: Police Fire From Helicopter at Yumbo Residents

"The people are terrified. Behind this operation, there are very dark intentions," Mayor Santamaria denounced.

One citizen was killed and 10 people were injured when Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) members repressed a peaceful protest in Yumbo, Valle del Cauca on early Monday morning.

"A helicopter shot at the population, while police officers fired tear gas canisters in the presence of children and elderly people," social activist Johana Paredes tweeted.

Videos posted on social networks show citizens picking up gun bullets from the ground when the police raid ended. Citizens have denounced that several people remain missing after they were arrested by ESMAD.

Yumbo Mayor Jhon Santamaria assured that most of the injured protesters are in critical condition. Only two or three people have already been discharged.

"The people are terrified. Behind this operation, there are very dark intentions. We demand the government to investigate these events. There has been excessive use of force by the police," Santamaria explained. The violent confrontations occurred near a facility of the Colombian Oil Company (ECOPETROL) in the La Estancia community, from where fuel is distributed to the west of the country. The escalation of tensions in Yumbo occurred after representatives of the Strike Committee and the government dialogued, reaching no agreement. Union leaders demanded an end to militarization and police brutality in the protests.