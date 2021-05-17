Colombia: Indigenous Teen Shot to Death in Jamundi

His community denounced the presence of the right-wing paramilitary group known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces.

Colombia's Institute for Development and Peace Studies (INDEPAZ) denounced the murder of Indigenous teenager Geovanny Cabezas in the Valle del Cauca department.

The violent incident took place in the Caribes Quinta de Bolivar, an area located on the outskirts of Jamundi municipality. He was intercepted by a group of armed men who opened fire on him.

Although the perpetrators have not been identified yet, Cabezas' community denounced the presence of the paramilitary group known as the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

So far this year, INDEPAZ has recorded the assassination of 65 social leaders and human rights defenders.

Violence against human rights activists and specific social groups such as Indigenous people puts at risk the 2016 Peace accords in this South American nation, where the Norte de Santander, Antioquia, Choco, and Nariño departments concentrated the highest figures of massacres.

Early this year, Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) chairman Eduardo Cifuentes noted that ex-combatants and leaders are at "extremely high risk" due to threats, homicides, disappearances, kidnappings, displacements, and other attacks.

Since the signing of the Peace Accord, the JEP reported 276 murdered ex-combatants, who had integrated into social life.