Leal: Colombia Will Continue Protests, It Has Nothing to Lose

Colombians are no longer afraid after 50 years of siege, threats, and attacks by the state and paramilitaries, so they will continue their demands, according to Dr. Angel Rafael Tortolero Leal, research professor at the Universidad Nacional Experimental Rómulo Gallegos (UNERG) of Venezuela.

In an interview granted this Sunday to HispanTV, Dr. Angel Rafael Tortolero Leal, research professor at the UNERG of Venezuela, said that the indignation against the repression and brutality of the police in Colombia is not limited to this country, but is a feeling that has sprouted globally.

Since April 28, Colombia has been the scene of massive protests, in the framework of a national strike in rejection of the Government's tax reform bill, which has already been withdrawn. However, this social outburst reactivated other demands of the people that had disappeared on the surface, but which resurfaced such as the end of murders of human rights defenders, the need for sources of employment, the end of police violence, among others.

During the demonstrations, the Colombian government, led by President Ivan Duque, has implemented such repressive measures as the militarization of the country and has endorsed police brutality, arguing that military assistance "is enshrined in the Constitution."

At least 40 protesters have been killed, thousands have been injured and hundreds are believed to be missing as protests across Colombia enters week three. @IvetteF_News reports. https://t.co/BrRKT7N5B0 — PBS NewsHour (@NewsHour) May 16, 2021



According to Tortolero Leal, the demonstrations carried out in the Latin American country have been programmed by the same Colombian people who, for many years, have been victims of injustice, insecurity, inequality, and political repression.

"Is this protest leftist? No. Is this protest from the right? No. This protest is of the people, the Colombian people, tired of attacks against them. [...] These people are tired of carrying out strikes," he said.

In particular, he emphasized that the people will continue the protests against repression and brutality, stressing that, despite the fact that international organizations do not support them, Colombians are not afraid and will continue to claim their rights.