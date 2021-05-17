Colombia: Doctor Who Urged Indigenous People Genocide Was Fired

"I would pay whatever it takes to kill 1,000 Indigenous people to stop them from protesting. If I knew where I had to go to give the money, I would go in a hurry," she wrote.

Cali's Imbanaco Clinic on Monday fired Doctor Juliana Rojas for sending an outrageous message to a group of colleagues saying she was willing to pay money to paramilitaries so they would kill Colombian Indigenous people.

A local media outlet released screenshots of the message Rojas sent to his colleagues of the private clinic via WhatsApp on Saturday.

"After analyzing the incident. The doctor will not continue to work at the center as she does not represent the values and actions of our organization," the clinic's authorities said.

Colombian #indigenous people are transported on a chiva, a local bus, during a protest against the government as part of a national strike originally triggered by a now abandoned tax reform, but now protesting the Duque regime and police brutality... pic.twitter.com/K3gf87odyz — John Lundin �� (@johnlundin) May 16, 2021

When journalists consulted Rojas about the veracity of the messages, she tried to prevent the article's publication. Later she apologized "to the Indigenous community and all the people who were offended by my words." Her message was written one week after a group of armed men attacked an Indigenous march that was protesting against President Ivan Duque. Cauca's Regional Indigenous Council (CRIC) informed that 11 people were injured during the clashes. The 23-year-old victim Daniela Soto continues to be hospitalized due to two gunshots to the abdomen.