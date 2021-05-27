Colombian Police Unleash Another Night of Terror in Bogota

On Wednesday, 60 people suffered eye and respiratory tract damages and 15 protesters received head, face, arm, and leg wounds.

Colombia's Mobile Anti-Riot Squadron (ESMAD) on Wednesday injured 82 people after cracking down on a peaceful protest in Bogota with expired tear gas canisters and firearms.

According to the Red Cross, 60 injured people suffered eye and respiratory tract damages, 15 protesters received head, face, arm, and leg wounds, and three citizens got thorax, cranioencephalic, or cervical traumas.

Videos spread on social networks show ESMAD agents storming a pharmacy in the Usme community to beat health workers and injured people who were sheltering there from police brutality.

"The mildly injured are being attended to by Red Cross workers and first aid paramedics. The seriously wounded are being transferred to hospitals in ambulances," Bogota's Government Secretary Luis Gomez tweeted.

"The disproportionate use of tear gas affected Usme's population. Dozens of people who were not taking part in the protests also suffered the consequences of police brutality," Councilman Diego Cancino said. On Wednesday night, there were also clashes at the Portal Resistencia metro station, where peaceful protests took place against President Ivan Duque. From April 28 to May 25, Colombia has registered 3,155 acts of police brutality, 43 homicides committed by security forces, 165 cases of shooting with firearms, and 1,388 arbitrary detentions. Nevertheless, Bogota's Mayor Claudia Lopez assured that only 2 out of 43 deaths were carried out by security forces agents.