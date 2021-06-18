Colombia: Police Brutality Leaves 1 Dead and 20 Injured in Cali

EU Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore expressed to President Duque his concern about the human rights situation in this country.

Cali City experienced a new day of police brutality on Thursday. One person dead, 20 citizens injured, and eight protesters arrested is the preliminary balance of the actions of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD).

Through social networks, Colombians denounced that a young man died after being shot in the head in the Paso del Comercio sector.

In the evening hours, while the Copa América match between Colombia and Venezuela was being played, the ESMAD also attacked demonstrators in the south of the Colombian capital Bogotá. In the Huila Department, security forces acted violently against citizens protesting in Neiva City.

The last social mobilizations were called by young people who do not feel represented by the National Strike Committee, which announced on Tuesday a "temporary interruption of the mobilizations".

#ParoNacional17J��| Hoy nuevamente el ESMAD arremete contra los manifestantes del sur de Bogotá. Esto es lo que sucede en este momento en la Calle del Aguante en inmediaciones a Portal Resistencia. pic.twitter.com/ZEYzhj0J78 — Colombia Informa (@Col_Informa) June 18, 2021

The meme reads, "Today, ESMAD attacks the protesters in the south of Bogota again. This is happening right now on Aguante Street in the vicinity of the Resistance Station."

On April 28, Colombian workers, peasants, and students began a wave of mobilizations to demand that President Ivan Duque stop the implementation of neoliberal economic policies, violence against social leaders and peace signatories, and police brutality against the civilian population.

On Thursday, European Union Special Representative for Human Rights Eamon Gilmore expressed to Duque his concern about the human rights situation in this South American country.

"I spoke to the President about the concern we have in Europe about the deaths of protesters. He reiterated his commitment to ensuring accountability," Gilmore said.