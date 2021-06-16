Independent Report Counts 70 Colombians Murdered Since April 28

Human rights defenders demand that the Colombian authorities do not allow impunity and determine those responsible for these atrocities.

Colombia's Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ) on Tuesday published "Figures of Violence", an independent report holding that 70 citizens have been killed due to State terrorism from April 28 to June 15.

Based on data gathered from human rights complaints, testimonies, media reports, and videos, the INDEPAZ report shows that at least 46 murders are directly related to the actions of the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) and other state security forces.

There is also documentary evidence confirming that over 1,445 citizens were arbitrarily detained and 73 Colombians had serious eye injuries as a result of projectiles launched by the police.

#PuebloIndependentista#Colombia la Policía y ESMAD atacan con armas de fuego a la comunidad que se encontraba en los alrededores de la biblioteca comunitaria (Antiguo CAI) Nicolás guerrero en Paso del aguante #Cali, siendo Martes 15 de junio de 2021.pic.twitter.com/GtiLyE5wWZ — ALBERT CADENAS (@ALBERTCADENAS) June 16, 2021

The meme reads, "Colombia: the Police and ESMAD attack with firearms the people who were in the surroundings of the Nicolas Guerrero community library in Paso del Aguante, Cali, on Tuesday, June 15, 2021."

The “Figures of Violence” report also states that 539 Colombians suffered forced disappearances, 1,133 citizens were physically beaten by police, and 25 people were sexually assaulted.

Violent actions against peasant leaders and former guerrilla fighters have also intensified during protests against President Ivan Duque. INDEPAZ recorded that 9 out of 42 massacres perpetrated in 2021 by irregular armed groups occurred during the National Strike.

Also, since April 28, at least 18 selective assassinations of community leaders, social activists, or human rights defenders were verified.