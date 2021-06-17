Colombia’s Anti-Riot Police Attack Health Workers in Medellin

Although the National Strike Committee did not call for new mass events, young Colombians continued to take to the streets to protest against President Duque.

On Wednesday, Colombians denounced that the Mobile Anti-Riot Squad (ESMAD) attacked a photograph and members of the Prehospital Care for Medellin (APH) with stun bombs and tear gas.

Expressing that they do not feel represented by the National Strike Committee, the citizens of the department of Antioquia took to the streets again to continue the protests against President Ivan Duque.

In Medellin, members of the security forces repressed citizens who were trying to start a march from the Alpujarra Administrative Center. At night, the park of lights, the main square, and some large avenues were staged for protests called by the group "youth resistance."

Attorney William Vivas denounced that ESMAD officers intimidated public officials who tried to verify the quality of the tear gas used to repress citizens.

��#AlAire990AM I Disturbios en la 80 con San Juan al término de movilizaciones de jóvenes en Medellín. (Video: Denuncias Antioquia) pic.twitter.com/0Z2K5robiX — RCN Radio Medellín (@RCN990Medellin) June 17, 2021

The meme reads, "Disturbances at the intersection between Calle 80 and San Juan at the end of the youth mobilizations in Medellin, Antioquia."

In Bogota, ESMAD and the National Police evicted the protesters at the so-called "Resistance Station." In Bucaramanga City, security forces repressed people protesting in residential neighborhoods.

So far, according to the report "the figures of violence" prepared by the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (INDEPAZ), 46 out of 70 murders recorded since April 28 are directly related to the actions of the ESMAD and other state security forces.

During the national strike, over 1,445 citizens were arbitrarily detained, 73 Colombians had serious eye injuries as a result of projectiles launched by the policy, 39 Colombians suffered forced disappearances, 1,133 citizens were physically beaten by police, and 25 people were sexually assaulted.